Sports

Liu Shiying wins gold medal in javelin on first throw of evening

By James Wortman
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach of the 12 women competing in the women’s javelin final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Friday had up to six potential attempts to get the furthest throw. China’s Liu Shiying, evidently, only needed one. In her first throw – the first throw of the evening, at that –...

Maria Andrejczyk
Maggie Malone
#Olympics#Javelin Throw#Gold Medal
Poland
Gold
Tokyo, JP
China
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsdiamondleague.com

Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce clash in Lausanne

Fresh from her double Olympic triumph in Tokyo, Jamaican superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah will be looking to crown a dream 2021 in the coming weeks as she attacks a third Diamond Trophy, and she resumes her title charge with a mouth-watering clash of the titans in Lausanne on August 26th. Thompson-Herah...
GymnasticsHarper's Bazaar

Gymnast Sunisa Lee Becomes the First Hmong American to Win a Gold Medal

Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion! The 18-year-old gymnast has made history as the first Hmong American to win a gold medal at an Olympic Games. After the stunning departure of Simone Biles to focus on her mental health, Lee became the highest-qualifying U.S. gymnast in the all-around final. She proved her skills in uneven bars with a score of 15.300—besting all other competitors by choosing a routine with the highest degree of difficulty. She scored a very strong 14.600 on vault, and remained solid enough on the balance beam to edge into lead with a 13.833 score.
SportsSun-Journal

Ledecky wins first gold medal in Tokyo, winning the 1,500 meters

TOKYO — When Katie Ledecky finally saw that familiar number next to her name, the emotions flooded to the surface at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. She tumbled over the lane rope to give her runner-up teammate a hug. She let out an uncharacteristic scream toward the American cheering section in the mostly empty arena. Finally, as the tears seemed ready to flow, she pulled the goggles back down over her eyes before exiting the pool.
Swimming & Surfingtetongravity.com

Carissa Moore Wins the First Gold Medal in Women’s Surfing

Carissa Moore makes history as the first female gold medalist for the shortboard surfing event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. | YUKI IWAMURA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES. Tokyo was not messing around when they added skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing to the Olympics this year, opening new doors for the action sports community. The surfing competitions wrapped up today with the first ever gold medals given to the winners of the male and female shortboard events. Among the two recipients was American surfing legend Carissa Moore, who is no stranger to creating magic on wild waves. The prodigal wahine was the youngest person to ever win the WSL World Tour Champions at age 18, and put three more World Tour Championships under her belt winning again in 2013, 2015, and 2019.

Comments / 0

