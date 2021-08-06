Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits are soon coming to an end

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe enhanced federal unemployment benefits are soon coming to an end. If you are receiving the additional 300-dollars a week on top of your regular unemployment benefits, those federal payments will end the week of September 4th. To verify which benefits you are receiving, check your unemployment insurance account. Minnesotans will also receive official notification in the mail from the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) unemployment Insurance office. State job officials are hosting three webinars this month that will teach how to use CareerForce – the state’s workforce system which can help you find employment. The webinars are August 17th, 24th, and 31st via Facebook Live.

minnesota93.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesotans#Careerforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Economypvtimes.com

Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding recipients of federal extended unemployment benefits that their benefits expire in early September. Several benefit programs are set to expire on Sept. 4 at midnight: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and State Extended Benefits.
EconomyPosted by
Hutch Post

Labor Dept. announces funding to modernize unemployment system in states

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a series of actions to modernize and reform a cornerstone of our economic infrastructure, the unemployment insurance system. Over the last year alone, the unemployment insurance system has helped nearly 53 million workers stay afloat during a pandemic and economic crisis and put nearly $800 billion into the economy – staving off an even deeper recession.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Money

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Will Oklahoma start paying pandemic-era unemployment benefits again?

Following an Oklahoma County judge's ruling, will the state will start paying out pandemic-era unemployment benefits again?. It's too early to say for sure. Unemployed Oklahomans are waiting for answers after an Oklahoma County judge ruled that several federal unemployment programs must be temporarily reinstated. Confusing the issue was a nearly simultaneous order by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that it should hear that case instead of the lower court.
Economyaudacy.com

DETR: All Federal Pandemic UI Extended Benefit Programs End in Sept

Carson City, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) issued a reminder on Monday to all claimants receiving federal extended unemployment benefits that those benefits expire at midnight on September 4, 2021. This applies to the following federal programs:. - Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC),...
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Highlights Job Resources For Unemployed With Benefits Set To End

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials launched a new website Tuesday to outline job resources for unemployed residents whose benefits are set to expire on Sept. 4. The site, called Get Reemployed, offers career assessments, career coaching, skills training and connections to local businesses with job openings. “There has never been a better time to re-enter the workforce,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement. “Kids are going back to school, child care assistance is available, employers are searching for talent, and our Career Coaches at Workforce Development have new tools, new training, and direct contact with...
Economythecentersquare.com

More jobs available than workers as debate over unemployment benefits continues

(The Center Square) – More than 10 million jobs are available in the U.S. despite widespread unemployment, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The report comes as Republicans and Democrats debate ongoing federal unemployment payments – in addition to state benefits – and what impact they have on Americans’ willingness to return to work.
Healthwcyb.com

Employees fired for refusing vaccinations may not be eligible for unemployment benefits

Some companies are requiring employees to get their vaccination or face termination, but an employee fired for refusing may not be eligible for unemployment benefits. According to Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Spokesperson Chris Cannon, to be eligible for the Tennessee unemployment compensation program, employees cannot be at fault for their termination.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks’ Fate Through Unemployment Rate

The biggest question floating in the air of the United States of America is whether there are possibilities for the federal government to provide the people with the fourth round of stimulus checks or not. However, if looking through the eyes of the unemployment data, the chances of the federal aid payments are lessening day by day. The national unemployment rate recorded in the month of July was 5.4%. The figure that was taken in June was 5.9%. Though the difference is not much, however, this is the first time the country has witnessed such low levels of unemployment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Read further to get a clear idea of the connection with the stimulus checks.
Oklahoma StateBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Judge orders Oklahoma to resume supplemental $300 unemployment payments

An Oklahoma County district judge has ordered the state to resume paying $300 a week in additional unemployment benefits to thousands of Oklahomans who are out of work due to the pandemic. In granting the preliminary injunction sought by those suing to restore the payments, District Judge Anthony L. Bonner...
Economyksro.com

Unemployment Benefits to Expire Affecting Two Million Californians

A number of pandemic-related unemployment benefits are set to expire next month. According to an analysis by the Century Foundation, around two million out of work Californians are set to lose a maximum of $750 a week on September 4th. The reason is that the state’s unemployment rate is below eight percent, which is the cutoff point for enhanced payments. Experts say, that even with the positive job numbers this week, the economy won’t be able to absorb the millions of workers looking for employment after their benefits end.
BusinessPosted by
Fatherly

Inflation Could Benefit Families in a Surprising Way Soon

The 65 million elderly, disabled, and widowed Americans who receive monthly Social Security checks are due for a sizeable raise for the first time in years, an increase that could relieve some of the pressure on working families’ finances. Here’s what you need to know. Since 1975, the Social Security...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden open to extending federal unemployment bump amid labor shortage

President Biden is open to extending a $300 weekly unemployment insurance supplement that businesses say caused a labor shortage, but he hasn’t yet made up his mind, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The supplement, set to expire the first week of September, has given low-wage workers a...
Income Taxucbjournal.com

Treasury, IRS provide additional guidance on employee retention credit

WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today issued further guidance on the employee retention credit, including guidance for employers who pay qualified wages after June 30, 2021, and before Jan. 1, 2022, and additional guidance on miscellaneous issues that apply to the employee retention credit in both 2020 and 2021. Notice 2021-49 amplifies prior guidance regarding the employee retention credit provided in Notice 2021-20 and Notice 2021-23. Notice 2021-49 addresses changes made by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) to the employee retention credit that are applicable to the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Comments / 2

Community Policy