Hanson Drops Music Video for Upcoming Album's Inspiring Title Track 'Against the World': Listen

By Jen Juneau
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanson is continuing their song-by-song album release with its fourth and latest offering: "Against the World." The album's title track, Taylor Hanson tells PEOPLE in an exclusive chat surrounding the song and video's release, is "[about going] against the odds — and anybody that's built something or just even lived through life through this couple of seasons, I'm sure has felt that sense of being against what seemed like impossible obstacles and finding a way through them."

