The Witcher’s anime spinoff keeps the bathtub, but adds a fun-loving lead

Spectacular is not enough to say for the first trailer of the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf de Netflix. In The Witcher, One of Netflix’s most popular original series to date, Henry Cavill plays Geralt de Rivera, the outcast monster hunter who is loathed by most he meets and who is willing to do dangerous and unsavory work for a pays, which earned him the admiration of some whom he has helped. But, before Geralt, came Vesemir, a headstrong young warlock who enjoys his work and the earthly benefits he derives from doing what others cannot or will not. Seemingly unshakable, Vesemir will face a crisis of conscience when a new power threatens the continent, forcing him to reassess why he does the work he does.