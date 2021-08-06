Cancel
Big Cabin, OK

Emergency crews respond to truck fire, explosion in Big Cabin

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Emergency crews are responding to a truck explosion that happened at a truck stop near Big Cabin.

The truck driver stated e was having trouble on the road and stopped at Love's when he discovered his wheels were on fire. He quickly disconnected the cab so only the trailer was damaged.

According to the emergency crews, the truck was carrying aerosol cans of deodorant. Once the fire got up in the trailer, it caused an explosion.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are now cleaning up the debris and investigators are looking into determining what started the fire.

