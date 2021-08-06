Oakland County Sheriff's Office to get body cameras
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution to suit up Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies with body cameras. A resolution was approved to spend $3.1 million.www.audacy.com
