Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Sheriff's Office to get body cameras

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution to suit up Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies with body cameras. A resolution was approved to spend $3.1 million.

