Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Passenger dies during single-vehicle crash in Richland Twp.

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIvcL_0bJohdVf00

Troopers from Michigan State Police’s Paw Paw Post are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash.

It happened about 4 p.m. Thursday on M-89 just west of 30 th Street in Richland Township, according to a news release Friday.

Preliminary MSP investigations revealed that the driver of a pickup with a motor home in tow was traveling east on M-98 before losing control in the curves.

The motor home jackknifed and forced the vehicle off the roadway where it flipped onto its driver side.

The motor home stayed upright and attached to the vehicle, according to MSP.

The driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old woman from Holland, was transported to Borgess Hospital for only minor injuries.

However, her passenger – 80-year-old Michael Smith of Holland – was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Fire personnel used special equipment to cut the roof off the vehicle to gain access.

Reports indicate seat belts weren’t worn by either of the vehicle’s occupants.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Richland Police Department, Comstock Fire Department and Pride EMS.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Paw Paw, MI
Crime & Safety
Richland, MI
Accidents
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Paw Paw, MI
Accidents
Richland, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, MI
Paw Paw, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Paw Paw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Michigan State Police#Paw Paw Post#Msp#Borgess Hospital#Comstock Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Netherlands
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy