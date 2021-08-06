Passenger dies during single-vehicle crash in Richland Twp.

Troopers from Michigan State Police’s Paw Paw Post are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash.

It happened about 4 p.m. Thursday on M-89 just west of 30 th Street in Richland Township, according to a news release Friday.

Preliminary MSP investigations revealed that the driver of a pickup with a motor home in tow was traveling east on M-98 before losing control in the curves.

The motor home jackknifed and forced the vehicle off the roadway where it flipped onto its driver side.

The motor home stayed upright and attached to the vehicle, according to MSP.

The driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old woman from Holland, was transported to Borgess Hospital for only minor injuries.

However, her passenger – 80-year-old Michael Smith of Holland – was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Fire personnel used special equipment to cut the roof off the vehicle to gain access.

Reports indicate seat belts weren’t worn by either of the vehicle’s occupants.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Richland Police Department, Comstock Fire Department and Pride EMS.