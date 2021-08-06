Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Madrid Threatens CVC Investment as LaLiga Nears Approval Vote

By Michael McCann
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOgMp_0bJohQz600

On the heels of Barcelona’s announcement that Lionel Messi will not remain with the club, Spanish-league rival Real Madrid is considering legal action to stop a pending multi-billion dollar deal between LaLiga and private equity giant CVC Capital Partners. Under the arrangement, which LaLiga’s executive committee unanimously approved on Thursday but still must be approved by the clubs, LaLiga would distribute proceeds from the sale of TV and sponsorship rights over the next 40 years.

LaLiga’s general assembly is set to vote on the measure on Aug. 12, and will require approval of two-thirds of the 42 clubs that make up the league’s first and second division in order to pass. The potential legal action, first reported by El Independiente and ESPN , is based on unnamed sources and may serve to influence the vote regardless of any formal court filing.

Real Madrid’s potential claims, however, reveal the importance of media broadcast and voting rights to LaLiga’s member clubs.

The reports suggest that misappropriation of assets is a main point of contention for Madrid. Asset misappropriation refers to executives and other personnel fraudulently abusing their power to steal financial resources from an organization. The theft is designed to personally enrich the fraudsters at the expense of the organization and its members. Here, Madrid reportedly objects to CVC becoming able to monetize TV rights that would otherwise benefit Madrid. It’s not clear at this time whether such actions would benefit LaLiga personnel at the expense of the league or clubs.

Madrid’s official statement on the pending agreement hints at other potential legal claims.

One is for breach of contract. The statement complains that the agreement was reached “without the involvement or knowledge of Real Madrid.” It also charges the agreement impermissibly “expropriates 10.95% of the clubs’ audiovisual rights for the next 50 years.” If Madrid’s membership contract with LaLiga supplies notice and access rights to member clubs, or if it precludes or restricts the transfer of clubs’ audiovisual rights, Madrid could argue the contract was breached.

Madrid might also view the transaction as illegally interfering with its contractual relationship to LaLiga. An interference claim would entail an assertion that CVC and LaLiga’s dealings obstruct LaLiga’s obligations to member clubs, including Madrid.

The statement also hints at potential claims under competition law, which in the U.S. would be called antitrust law. “The negotiation,” the statement asserts, “was carried out without competitive proceedings . . .” If there was an absence of competition in negotiating, it could have led to an inferior result for member clubs.

Madrid’s membership contract with LaLiga would shed light on the range of permissible claims, including defining jurisdiction and whether any grievances would need to go through private arbitration before they could be litigated in a court of law.

Madrid is not alone in expressing opposition and intimating potential litigation. On Friday, Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, warned that his club “will find ways to defend” itself if the deal is approved.

It’s worth stressing that (1) LaLiga and CVC would likely repudiate any claims and (2) no lawsuit, arbitration filing or other legal action has occurred.

It’s also unclear if Madrid is seriously exploring a legal remedy or merely saber-rattling through the press.

If the clubs believe that one or more members might initiate a lawsuit against the league and possibly other clubs, they could become less inclined to vote yea. They might worry litigation would bring about legal expenses and the sharing of sensitive materials and trade secrets. If support for the deal wanes in the face of Madrid’s maneuvers, the vote could also be postponed. Meanwhile, CVC and LaLiga could return to the bargaining table and tweak the deal to appease Madrid and other dissenting clubs. Another possibility: The vote happens, the deal is approved, and no club takes legal action.

Comments / 0

Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
190
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Cvc#Spanish#Cvc Capital Partners#General Assembly#El Independiente#Espn#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Real Madrid speak out against €2.7bn La Liga investment deal

The capital club are annoyed by the way the Spanish league snuck in a massive cash injection from CVC Capital Partners this week. Real Madrid have expressed their opposition to a €2.7 billion (£2.3bn/$3.2bn) investment deal La Liga struck with private quity firm CVC. CVC Capital Partners has purchased a...
UEFAgoal.com

Real Madrid defender Odriozola tests positive for coronavirus

The defender has joined Karim Benzema and David Alaba in having tested positive for Covid-19 to further disrupt Madrid's pre-season preparations. Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola has returned a positive test for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Saturday. The Liga side's pre-season preparations have been disrupted by the virus, with...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid president Florentino: If someone wants Kroos...

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is adamant Toni Kroos is not for sale. Perez is adamant the German veteran is a very valued player in Madrid, despite criticism of his Euros performance. The president has informed board members that Kroos is not for sale, despite talk of a raft of...
SoccerLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Real Madrid says $3.2 bln La Liga deal with CVC "deceitful"

MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Real Madrid denounced on Thursday a multi-billion dollar investment and revenue-sharing deal between Spain's top soccer league La Liga and private equity firm CVC, saying the agreement was reached without the football club's knowledge or consent. "The negotiation was done without competitive process... giving the...
Premier League90min.com

Real Madrid set asking price for Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Martin Odegaard if he continues to insist on leaving the club - but he won't come cheap if Arsenal want to sign him on a permanent deal. The Norwegian impressed at the Emirates in the second half of last season after he was frozen out under Zinedine Zidane in Madrid. The return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager promised to give him a fresh start, but reports have suggested he feels his time at the Bernabeu is over, and wants to rejoin Arsenal this summer.
Soccer90min.com

Real Madrid Reportedly Reignite Interest in Pau Torres

La Liga side Real Madrid are reported to be considering revisiting their earlier interest in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres ahead of the 2021-22 season. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for the Spaniard all summer and it is being said that with the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the same window, the club have become more alert in their intentions to sign Torres.
Soccerinsidersport.com

Real Madrid expands streaming capabilities in North America

LaLiga giant Real Madrid has announced a partnership with streaming service Cinedigm to make the Spanish top-flight club’s in-house streaming platform, Real Madrid TV, available in North America. As part of the agreement, the service will be made accessible in the US and Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on...
Soccerdailynewsen.com

The rejection of Madrid and Barça tense the Laliga-CVC agreement: The danger is to be scared

The agreement that Laliga has arrived with the CVC Investor Fund, by which the clubs receive an economic injection of 2,700 million euros, suffered on Thursday a major setback, and the situation has been unexpectedly tensioned. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona showed their opposition to announced, and according to Fuentes near Laliga, that has generated a concern: "In the Assembly, you have livestock, because the rest of the clubs we will vote in favor, but now the DANGER is that Americans are scared by noise and getting back, "explained an executive from one of the clubs involved in the afternoon.
Premier LeagueFanSided

Leicester City make an offer for a Real Madrid winger

Leicester City is desperately looking for bargainable alternatives which could solve their right-winger crisis as the transfer window would close after August. Many names have been thought of to match the description of exactly what the Foxes are looking out for. Unfortunately, a lot of those names have not retained their initial interest. Domenico Berardi, Daniel James, Matheus Pereira, and Noni Madueke were all considered for shouldering the right-winger responsibility.
SoccerYardbarker

Barcelona join Real Madrid in criticism of La Liga’s deal with CVC

Real Madrid have released a club statement on Thursday evening to respond to the news of a deal brokered between La Liga and American fund CVC that will see the latter invest €2.7bn in the former in exchange for a 10% stake. They revealed that the agreement was closed without...
SoccerPosted by
Sportico

Spain’s LaLiga to Enter Into New Holding Company With CVC

(This article and headline have been corrected based on information from LaLiga to clarify the scope of the agreement and to remove an incorrect figure regarding the size of CVC’s investment.) The top soccer league in Spain, home to Barcelona and Real Madrid, has agreed to form a new holding company with CVC Capital Partners to focus on commercial ventures, in a deal that values LaLiga at $28.7 billion (24.25 billion euros). The agreement was approved unanimously Thursday by the LaLiga Executive Committee, LaLiga said, and will be proposed to the league’s general assembly. The new holding company will not cover league management...
SoccerPosted by
Sportico

Messi Split From Barcelona Reveals LaLiga’s Pay Limits

A week ago, a new five-year contract between Barcelona and Lionel Messi seemed like a done deal, with the sides nearing agreement to extend their 20-year relationship and possibly allow the Argentine superstar to finish his career with the club. On Thursday, however, the long-awaited contract signing was canceled, and the club, citing LaLiga regulation, announced that Messi “shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona.” ℹ️ FC Barcelona official statementhttps://t.co/QtVrA08wHz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021 The turnabout begs the question of how a player and a team, having agreed to terms, couldn’t execute an agreement. But the situation in Barcelona,...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Real Madrid planning to SUE LaLiga following £2.3bn cash injection from US private equity firm...in latest chapter in long-standing feud between president Florentino Perez and league chief Javier Tebas

Real Madrid are going to sue LaLiga after being left disgruntled by the league's £2.3billion deal with an American private equity firm. The Spanish league celebrated the initiative, called 'Boost LaLiga', as a major cash-injection to its clubs to help alleviate the financial hit they have all taken from the coronavirus pandemic.
Soccerc21media.net

Cinedigm takes Real Madrid TV to North America

NEWS BRIEF: US distributor and digital channels operator Cinedigm has agreed a partnership with Real Madrid that aims to bring the Spanish football club’s branded channel to North America. Users with internet-connected TVs in the US and Canada will be able to access Real Madrid TV’s linear and AVoD propositions,...
Soccer90min.com

Real Madrid release statement opposing La Liga's deal with CVC

Real Madrid have released a statement condemning La Liga's mega-money deal with CVC. La Liga confirmed on Wednesday that they had reached an agreement with private equity firm CVC, with the deal understood to be worth as much as €2.7bn (£2.3bn). The top two divisions in Spain are managed by...
Soccersportspromedia.com

Real Madrid team with Cinedigm for US streaming channel

Cinedigm’s distribution partners include Roku, Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL and Tubi. Real Madrid TV to show two to three games per week during 2021/22 season. More than 8,000 hours of content to be made available annually. Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid have partnered with US media company Cinedigm to expand...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ancelotti prepared to see Real Madrid sell Hazard

Carlo Ancelotti is eager to see Real Madrid management trim his squad. ABC says Real coach Ancelotti wants a squad of 23 players - no more - and is in agreement with president Florentino Perez about cutting numbers. Ancelotti will be happy to see Luka Jovic, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy