What makes Vidalia onions so sweet?

By Maria M. Lameiras
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 5 days ago
Researchers at the University of Georgia Agricultural and Environmental Services Laboratories (AESL) want to make sure that the Vidalia onions you buy every year are as sweet as you expect them to be. The official vegetable of Georgia, Vidalia onions are known for being sweet because of the low sulfur...

