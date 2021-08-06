What makes Vidalia onions so sweet?

Vidalia Onions are sweet onions that are grown in one of twenty special Georgia counties. The sweet Vidalia onion is slightly similar to the walla walla or white onion due to its textures, and slightly sweeter flavors. If you've only ever cooked with yellow onions, it's time to try some Vidalia onion recipes. Vidalia onions are usually sold in most grocery stores and their growing season is April through August. While chives and pearl onions are great garnishes, Vidalia onions are great in dishes that need a hint of sweetness, like pork chops, potato casseroles, and a multitude of slow cooker dishes. Whether you saute them or make them extra crispy, Vidalias are a great way to spice up an otherwise bland dish.