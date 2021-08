Outer Banks owes much of its runaway success to timing. The Netflix action-adventure drama, frequently billed as a sort of The O.C. meets The Goonies, hit the streaming behemoth just as the reality of the pandemic’s longevity had finally settled in for most of America. As we surveyed our new confinement—the four walls in which we brushed our teeth, read and re-read the same text messages, and attempted oddly aspirational new hobbies—we turned our attention to the ludicrous surreality of Outer Banks. A vacation fever dream at heart, OBX whisked us to the shores of North Carolina, where surfing, suntans, and a Romeo-and-Juliet-styled summer fling awaited. Well, that and $400 million in gold.