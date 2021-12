The number of cybersecurity incidents has increased amid the shift to remote work. Just in the past year, as many as 18,000 customers of SolarWinds unknowingly let in attackers through an update that appeared legitimate, exposing security weaknesses throughout infrastructure and supply chains. At the same time, ransomware continues to make the headlines as cybercriminals use highly sophisticated tools and tactics to disrupt the remote workforce and coerce organizations into paying large ransoms. In fact, according to the 2021 Unit 42 Ransomware Threat Report, the average ransomware payment climbed 82% in the first half of 2021 to a record of $570,000.

