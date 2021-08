General Motors has parked up tens of thousands of SUVs and pickups at facilities across the United States as it awaits semiconductors. Like some other car manufacturers, General Motors has adopted a “build-shy” production approach during the chip shortage, continuing to operate its most profitable vehicle plants and building SUVs and pickups. However, rather than sending them to dealerships, they are instead being sent to massive parking lots and left to sit there until the company gets the chips they need.