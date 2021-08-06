Cancel
Delhi, NY

Shooting suspect shot dead after standoff, threatening troopers with shotgun

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
 5 days ago
A man who is suspected of shooting a Delhi man on Thursday night is dead after an hours-long standoff and pointing a shot gun a troopers, State Police announced this morning.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, State Police responded to a report of a person shot at a residence on Bob Holloway Road in the town of Delhi.

The victim, identified by troopers as William Effner, 28, was transported by Life Net to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a media release

The suspect, Roger Lynch, 59, of Franklin, left the area but was spotted in his vehicle by members of the New York State Police on state Route 28, the release said. Lynch pulled into the driveway of his home on State Route 28, exited his vehicle and shot at State Police. They were not injured.

Lynch barricaded himself inside his home. Members of the State Police were able to make contact with Lynch and speak to him throughout the night, the release said.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6,, Lynch emerged out onto a porch and leveled a shotgun at members of the State Police, according to the release. Lynch was shot with a single round by a member of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team. Lynch did not survive.

Members from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Fire and Rescue and Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. State Route 28 was closed between Rod and Gun Club Road and state Route 357 were closed during the standoff.

