LA Chargers: Expert calls the Bolts a top-5 defensive team

LA Chargers training camp has been underway for over a week now and we have gotten our first look at what the team could look like in 2021. Of course, we will not get our first real look at the team in action until its first preseason game on August 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Even that is not a complete indication of the defense, which we will get our first completely accurate taste of in Week 1 against the Washington Football Team.