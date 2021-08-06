Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Chargers: Expert calls the Bolts a top-5 defensive team

By Jason Reed
FanSided
 5 days ago

LA Chargers training camp has been underway for over a week now and we have gotten our first look at what the team could look like in 2021. Of course, we will not get our first real look at the team in action until its first preseason game on August 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Even that is not a complete indication of the defense, which we will get our first completely accurate taste of in Week 1 against the Washington Football Team.

boltbeat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Chargers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The La Chargers#Bolts#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Acho#Pro Bowlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLDaily Breeze

Joey Bosa embraces Chargers’ new, complex defense

COSTA MESA — Joey Bosa, one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, didn’t think it was possible for him to learn new tricks as a sixth-year veteran with many accolades. But Bosa had extra work this offseason to learn Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s complicated defensive scheme. “I’m enjoying the challenge,”...
NFLFanSided

LA Chargers: Risk and reward in the green dot Derwin James era

The firing of the previous coaching staff obviously meant changes were coming, but the biggest changes were always going to be on the defensive side of the ball. A Chargers Mic'd Up social media clip pretty much confirmed that safety Derwin James will be the "green dot" play-caller for Brandon Staley:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLUSA Today

Troy Polamalu, welcome to the NFL Hall of Fame!

August is always a good time. The sun shines bright, the sky is clear, and both college football and NFL are that much closer to a return. The first week of August also includes the Hall of Fame Game, followed by the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. The recent...
NFLFanSided

Tennessee Titans labeled as overrated by former NFL executive

Coming into this 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans have lofty expectations to do something magical this season. With the all-in approach General Manager Jon Robinson has given off, anything short of a deep playoff run could be considered as a disappointment for Titans fans. That being said, with how much...
NFLThe Phinsider

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit) The first-year Patriot was unable to finish Sunday’s training camp practice. New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation) Figuring out how to fairly judge a rookie quarterback is a bit of a challenge. Fans all dream of big things. Zach Wilson entered the NFL as a highly touted prospect with exceptional arm talent. He...
NFLvanquishthefoe.com

BYU Alums in the NFL: Preseason Primer

Football season is quickly approaching. This could be one of the most highly anticipated NFL seasons in recent memory for BYU fans. For starters, two teams have the possibility of deploying former BYU signal callers as their starting quarterbacks this fall. A host of other former Cougars are battling to make a 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Details Emerge Surrounding Raiders Exodus As Investigation Launches

The reasons behind the departure of four Las Vegas Raiders executives this summer remain largely unknown outside the organization, although some details have begun to emerge. The exits come as the team has launched an internal investigation, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Front Office Sports. That investigation — which is being assisted by lawyers outside the club — is a factor in why the Raiders haven’t publicly disclosed the reasons for those departures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy