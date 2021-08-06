Who will save your soul? The decider in the haunting film ‘Nine Days’

Think of Will as the Gatekeeper. The Ultimate Gatekeeper. If you’re a hopeful, nascent soul yearning to cross over into the land of the living, you’re going to have to pass muster with Will and pass the battery of tests he assigns to you over the course of nine days, at which point you’ll either get the good news that you’re about to be born — or you’ll be told this is the end of the road for you, and you’re slated to disappear into eternal nothingness.