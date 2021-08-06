Cancel
Borussia Dortmund women's team set for first ever game

By Tushar Bahl
 5 days ago

The Borussia Dortmund women’s team will play their first ever game on Sunday, as they go up against TSV 1860 Munich women in a pre-season friendly. Sunday, August 08, 2021 will be a historic day for Borussia Dortmund as the club’s women’s football team will play their first ever game. The Black and Yellows will go up against TSV 1860 Munich in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the new season. The game will take place at the Stadion Rote Erde in Dortmund, with 1300 supporters set to cheer the team on. Tickets have already been sold out for the game.

