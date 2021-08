Ronny Deila’s men return home to play what would be their first ever Cup tie at Yankee Stadium. The competition in question? The Leagues Cup. Some would even go as far as to call it ‘the Europa League of North America’. It is a fairly new venture between the two largest and most popular leagues in North America: MLS and Liga MX. Here at Hudson River Blue, we’re all in! NYCFC have yet to pick up any major silverware and I’m of the opinion that any trophy matters if you try hard enough to convince yourself that it does.