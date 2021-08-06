UFC 265 Weigh In Results
UFC 265 goes down this weekend from Houston, Texas and we have all your UFC 265 weigh in results right here! Headlining the card will be Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane clashing for the interim heavyweight title and the chance to face Francis Ngannou. We see the legend, Jose Aldo lock horns with fellow Brazilian, Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event after Amanda Nunes was pulled from the card following a positive covid-19 test. On the main card, we also have top 10 welterweights Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque looking to push into the title picture.mmasucka.com
