Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 265 Weigh In Results

By Frazer Krohn
mmasucka.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 265 goes down this weekend from Houston, Texas and we have all your UFC 265 weigh in results right here! Headlining the card will be Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane clashing for the interim heavyweight title and the chance to face Francis Ngannou. We see the legend, Jose Aldo lock horns with fellow Brazilian, Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event after Amanda Nunes was pulled from the card following a positive covid-19 test. On the main card, we also have top 10 welterweights Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque looking to push into the title picture.

mmasucka.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Person
Song Yadong
Person
Casey Kenney
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Tecia Torres
Person
Angela Hill
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Vince Morales
Person
Jessica Penne
Person
Michael Chiesa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Derrick Lewis From UFC

Dana White is one of those characters that you either love of hate. Dana seems to be a rather hot topic as it pertains to people who control an organization. If Dana does well by your fighter, let’s say, like someone of the status of Conor McGregor, then surely you are just fine with how Dana White runs things. Now, if Dana isn’t doing all he can by your or your favorite fighter, well, then that only means that Dana is the bad guy in your book. One person who may be feeling the latter is none other than Derrick Lewis as Dana just dropped a bombshell….Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane TKO’s Derrick Lewis

UFC 265 went down tonight (Sat. August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It was headlined by a meeting that saw Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl...
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

UFC legends Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz set to fight in Triller bout

The combat sporting world has announced another oddball fight. Apparently, UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are set to fight in a Triller bout in September. Silva recently took on boxing after retiring from the UFC, while Ortiz has been off and on in other MMA leagues. However, according to Guilherme Cruz, the two former champions will face off in the boxing ring soon.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 265 results: Tecia Torres outstrikes Angela Hill to win rematch

Tecia Torres once again had her way with Angela Hill in their rematch at UFC 265. Torres (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) used a superior striking arsenal to significantly outland Hill (13-10 MMA, 8-10 UFC) en route to a unanimous decision by scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28. “The Tiny Tornado’ also won the first meeting by decision at UFC 188 in June 2015, but used much more grappling in that fight.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 Aftermath: 17 years into his MMA career, Jose Aldo is still getting better

On Saturday night, Jose Aldo faced MMA Fighting’s sixth-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265. It was an opportunity for Aldo to show that despite pushing 35 and already having a 17 year career in MMA, he still has something left in the tank, and boy did he deliver. In fact, the King of Rio showed that he’s only getting better with age.
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
Combat SportsSherdog

Bellator 263 Weigh-in Results: Pitbull, McKee Cleared After Brief Issue; 1 Fight Off

Weigh-ins were not just a formality ahead of Bellator MMA's tentpole event this weekend. Bellator MMA returns to Saturday night for one of the promotion's biggest cards of the year, one topped by a heavily anticipated featherweight title fight between Patricio Freire and A.J. McKee. Both men in the Bellator 263 main event did make weight, but McKee had to hit the scales twice after initially coming in .2 pounds above the championship limit. Every other competitor on the card made weight, but one bout was pulled off after Justin Barry did not pass his medicals. Daniel Compton weighed 189.6 pounds for their 190-pound catchweight contest, and he will receive his show money as a result.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Sean Strickland Overwhelms Uriah Hall Over Five Rounds – UFC Vegas 33 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight headliner between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland is taking place now (Saturday, July 31, 2021) at UFC Vegas 33. Both fighters start by jabbing each other. They are certainly striking heavy early. Strickland is starting to walk Hall down. Strickland lands a right during an exchange. Strickland starts to establish a jab. Hall lands a nice counter right and is starting toland more on the counter. Hall connects with a big leg kick. Strickland continues to jab Hall up. Strickland starting to unload a lot more as Hall continues to back up. This round’s all about the jab from Strickland. Hall lands a nice counter right that gets Strickland’s attention. Strickland with a one two that connects. Hall blocks a head kick. Hall starts to get aggressive and is moving his head a lot more. The round ends.
Combat SportsFanSided

Bellator 263: Patricio Pitbull vs. AJ McKee official live weigh-in results

Bellator 263: Patricio Pitbull vs. AJ McKee official weigh-in results. Bellator 263 will feature 12 matchups on Saturday, July 31, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims can be seen on YouTube and the main card on Showtime starting at 10 p.m. ET. In the headliner, $1 million and the featherweight championship will be on the line to conclude the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix. Rising superstar AJ McKee will look to continue his undefeated record by dethroning Patricio Pitbull.
Inglewood, CAMMAWeekly.com

Bellator 263 Weigh-in Results: Main event set, one preliminary bout nixed

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET) Champ Patricio Freire (144.5) vs. A.J. McKee (145) – for featherweight title; featherweight grand prix final. Mads Burnell (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.3) Manny Muro (156) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (155.3) Islam Mamedov (154.9) vs. Brent Primus (155.2) Chris Gonzalez (155) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.5)
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 33 weigh-in results: Nicco Montano has huge weight miss, several fights compromised

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 33 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we had a huge weight miss from Nicco Montano. Montano, who has struggled to make weight throughout her UFC career, came in at 143lbs for her women’s bantamweight bout against Wu Yanan. Montano has not fought in over two years and has had a string of fights scratched. The UFC has officially confirmed that this fight is off.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 33 weigh in video stream, live results for ‘Hall vs Strickland’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 33 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland this Sat. night (July 31, 2021) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFCfcfighter.com

UFC Vegas 33 Results: Sean Strickland Outscores Uriah Hall

Sean Strickland continues to rise in the middleweight division, as he recorded a clear-cut win tonight over Uriah Hall. The two battled in the main event of UFC Vegas 33, and Strickland outscored Hall with strikes and clinch work. With the decision win, Strickland (24-3) extended his winning streak to...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 33: Two fights cancelled after disastrous weigh-ins

The UFC remains in the cozy confines of the APEX facility this weekend with a card headlined by Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The co-main for this one is Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya. The main and co-main eventers all made weight without issue. However, further down the card...

Comments / 0

Community Policy