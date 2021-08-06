Cancel
Holland, MI

Holland man killed in single vehicle crash involving a motor home

 5 days ago
On Thursday, Aug. 5, a single vehicle crash in Richland Twp. resulted in one death.

The accident was around 4 p.m., just west of 30th St.

Police say a pickup truck driver hauling a motor home was traveling east on M-89 before losing control on the road's curves.

The motor home in tow jackknifed and forced the driver off the road, flipping the vehicle onto the driver side.

The motor home stayed upright and attached to the car.

The driver, a 78-year-old woman from Holland, received minor injuries and was transported to Borgess Hospital. The passenger, an 80-year-old Holland man identified as Michael Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews cut the roof off the truck to gain access. Officers say seatbelts were not worn by either rider and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The name of the driver and the passenger are yet to be announced while family is being notified.

Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post are investigating the incident.

