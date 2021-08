TOKYO — Everyone should have known it would be hard to keep distance runner Sifan Hassan down for long at these Olympics. The world’s busiest speed demon scored not one, but two remarkable victories Monday. Her gold-medal run in the women’s 5,000 meters came a mere 11 hours after she picked herself up from a scary fall on the final lap of her 1,500-meter heat to not only finish that race — but win it, as well.