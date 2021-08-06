Jar, barrel, pack or cardboard, how do you prefer beer? The most common searches on the Internet
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Friday, August 6, International Beer Day is celebrated, a festival that takes place on the first Friday in August of each year and that arises in a bar in Santa Cruz, California, in 2007 with the idea of thanking the men and women who prepare and serve this drink around the world.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0