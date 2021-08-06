Cancel
Packers start at No. 5 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings

By Zach Kruse
 5 days ago
Expectations in Titletown are as high as ever. And so is the Super Bowl pressure.

“It is very much Super Bowl or bust for this team,” writes Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire in his preseason NFL power rankings.

The Green Bay Packers come in at No. 5, trailing the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Who cares if four teams are ahead of the Packers right now. The idea here is simple entering 2021: This could be the last season for three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, and considering all the salary cap hurdles ahead, this might really be “The Last Dance” for this particular Packers team.

Fans always want their team to be all-in. This is about as all-in as any Packers fan could expect for 2021. Every salary cap lever has been pulled, and the roster is deep and talented.

The Packers haven’t been in a Super Bowl since after the 2010 season. The drought is now over 10 years. This team has made four NFC title games over that span but lost them all, including last year’s defeat at home to the Bucs.

It’s time to get over the hump. The Packers are all-in for The Last Dance. Matt LaFleur’s team is starting at No. 5 in these rankings but needs to finish at No. 1 or the whole thing is a failure. It’s a cruel reality, but this is a tough business, and major change is peeking over the horizon.

Throughout the season, we’ll be tracking the ebbs and flows of the Packers through these power rankings. Follow along belong:

Preseason: No. 5

