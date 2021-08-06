Conor Lamb to run for Senate in Pennsylvania

Rep. Conor Lamb (D) announced on Friday that he intends to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, making him the latest Democrat to enter a crowded primary field in the Keystone State.

“We have to build on our majority and tell the truth about what's really going on in people's lives," Lamb said in a video. "We need to raise pay for working people, protect your retirement and make sure you have health care when you need it. All of these issues are on the line next year. And our opponents will lie about them, just like they lie about elections.”

Lamb is set to formally announce his candidacy later on Friday.

The Senate seat became an open race after Sen. Pat Toomey (R) announced last year that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

Lamb's entry into the Democratic primary could change the dynamic of the intraparty battle between candidates like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh.

Additionally, Lamb's decision to launch a Senate bid will likely make his House seat in the 17th Congressional District a target for Republicans. Lamb narrowly defeated his Republican opponent, Sean Parnell, by just over 2 percentage points in November.

The GOP is also making the Senate race a priority. So far, the Republican primary is made up of former congressional candidates Kathy Barnette and Parnell, former Senate candidate Everett Stern, businessman Jeff Bartos and attorney Sean Gale.

The Cook Political Report rates the Senate seat as a "toss-up."

Pennsylvania is among a number of critical Senate seats that could decide the balance of power in the upper chamber for 2023. Republicans and Democrats are split 50-50 in the Senate, with Vice President Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote in favor of Democrats.

