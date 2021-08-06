Cancel
Team USA baseball vs. Japan: Live stream 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal game, TV channel, start time, odds

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA will play host Japan on Saturday in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's baseball gold medal game. USA Baseball fell to Japan last Monday in an extra-inning affair. The Americans were able to reach the gold medal contest anyway by defeating the Dominican Republic (3-1) and South Korea (4-2). (The Dominican Republic and South Korea will play in the bronze medal game on Friday.)

