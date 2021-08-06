Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ransomware attacks: Should ransom payments to hackers be banned in the UK under legislation?

By Elizabeth Meade
finextra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould the UK make payments in response to ransomware illegal? It is an idea that is currently being considered by some US states, and Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, recently told the FT that legislation outlawing payments should be looked at. On the one hand, it would seem an obvious solution to an increasingly large problem for businesses.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Ransomware#Uk#Court#Russian#Cyber Threat Alliance#F Secure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

How hackers used ransomware to undermine healthcare everywhere

As COVID-19 ravaged hospitals’ patient care units last year, opportunistic criminals saw an opportunity to pluck low-hanging fruit: Hacking groups decided to breach and ransom healthcare institutions during a time of global crisis. The problem wasn’t merely an onslaught of attacks on hospitals, but also that the level of attack...
Public HealthFudzilla

Italian COVID-19 site hit by ransomware hackers

Hackers have attacked the vaccination registration system in one of Italy’s largest regions, temporarily blocking residents from booking new vaccination appointments, officials said. Residents of Lazio, which includes Rome, can't book new appointments for several days, the region’s president, Nicola Zingaretti, posted Monday on Facebook. While the hackers’ identity and...
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in H1 2021

In the first half (H1) of 2021, ransomware attacks skyrocketed, eclipsing the entire volume for 2020 in only six months, according to the mid-year update to the SonicWall report. In a new paradigm for cybercrime, SonicWall is analyzing how threat actors are using any means possible to further their malicious intents.
Public SafetyCSO

The Kaseya ransomware attack: A timeline

The attack on US-based software provider Kaseya by notorious Russia-linked ransomware group REvil in July 2021 is estimated to have affected up to 2,000 global organizations. REvil targeted a vulnerability (CVE-2021-30116) in a Kaseya remote computer management tool to launch the attack, with the fallout lasting for weeks as more and more information on the incident came to light.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Hackers target private computer systems of six Isle of Wight schools in server-crippling 'ransomware' attack, forcing one site to push back the start of the new term

Hackers have targeted the private computer systems of six schools on the Isle of Wight. A so-called 'ransomware' attack crippled the servers of the Island Education Federation. Such attacks use a computer virus that when downloaded can encrypt data, with cybercriminals demanding money to restore the systems. At least one...
Computersmakeuseof.com

Why Is Healthcare a Target for Ransomware Attacks?

Ransomware is omnipresent. And healthcare is one of the most affected sectors with ransomware attacks, which is a big concern. While data extraction and selling it off on the dark web is one part of the problem, disruption of healthcare services by ransomware makes it a matter of life and death.
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Dissecting 2021’s ransomware attacks

It has been impossible to ignore the recent wave of ransomware attacks. The assaults are not only creating headaches for victims but are, in many cases, causing huge problems for society – with schools being closed, healthcare facilities crippled and energy supplies cut off. About the author. Cliff Martin is...
Public SafetyTechRepublic

Ransomware demands and payments reach new highs

As cybercriminals have become more aggressive, the average ransom payment in the first half of 2021 jumped to $570,000, up 82% from 2020, says Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42. Ransomware has evolved into one of the most destructive and damaging forms of cyberattack, resulting in huge financial losses for victimized organizations. And as cybercriminals have gotten bolder and greedier, their ransom demands have skyrocketed. A report released Monday by Palo Alto Networks' threat intelligence team, Unit 42, looks at how and why ransomware prices have soared over the past year.
EconomyDark Reading

Average Ransomware Payment Hits $570,000 in H1 2021

The average ransomware payment is up 82% in the first half of 2021, coming in at a record $570,000, according to a new report from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42. It's a big jump from last year's average payment of more than $312,000, an increase of 171% from the year prior.
EducationPOLITICO

Schools brace for ransomware attacks

Editor’s Note: Weekly Cybersecurity is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Cybersecurity policy newsletter, Morning Cybersecurity. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Computerscisco.com

The cost of ransomware attacks: Why and how you should protect your data

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world in 2020, ransomware attacks grew to epidemic proportions of their own. Almost every day, both large and small companies across every industry — all lacking ransomware protection — were attacked. Now with incidents on the rise, organizations are rushing to implement data protection strategies to reduce their exposure.
Public Safetyslashdot.org

Accenture hit by a ransomware attack

(CNN Business)Accenture, the global consulting firm, has been hit by the LockBit ransomware gang, according to the cybercriminal group's website. Accenture (ACN)'s encrypted files will be published by the group on the dark web on Wednesday unless the company pays the ransom, LockBit claimed, according to screenshots of the website reviewed by CNN Business and Emsisoft, a cybersecurity firm.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Should Disclosure of Ransom Payments be Mandatory?

As ransomware wreaks havoc across the globe and criminal entities continue to fill their coffers with ransom payments, legislators search for a way to stem the tide. The average ransom paid is $136,576, according to Coveware whose analysis also noted how 75% of ransomware attacks were against companies with less than 1000 employees. Perhaps the most telling statistic is that the average disruption suffered by a company hit by a ransomware attack is 23 days. The FBI estimates that 25% to 30% of ransomware attacks are never reported, according to Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI’s cyber division in testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in late July.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: UK health workers under attack from online abusers over vaccination

Health practitioners are signalling for an end to the online abuse aimed at doctors and nurses during the pandemic, especially from anti-vaxxers. A letter has been signed by groups including the Royal College of Midwives, Unison, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the NHS Confederation, the British Medical Association, and the Royal College of Nursing.
Worldcyberscoop.com

Chinese hackers posed as Iranians to breach Israeli targets, FireEye says

The skyline of Tel Aviv, where Israel's National Cyber Directorate is based. (Photo by Yoni Lerner/Flickr) Suspected Chinese spies masqueraded as Iranian hackers in a two-year campaign to break into government and telecommunication networks in Israel, security firm FireEye said Tuesday. The alleged Chinese intruders used a hacking tool previously...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Is GDPR Making Ransomware Worse?

As a landmark piece of legislation, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was undoubtedly created with the safety and privacy of European consumers’ personal data in mind. However, while certainly designed with good intentions, the GDPR, which applies to every organization that deals with EU citizens’ data, could be hurting consumers in another way. GDPR may be making it easier for ransomware operators to do business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy