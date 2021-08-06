Ransomware attacks: Should ransom payments to hackers be banned in the UK under legislation?
Should the UK make payments in response to ransomware illegal? It is an idea that is currently being considered by some US states, and Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, recently told the FT that legislation outlawing payments should be looked at. On the one hand, it would seem an obvious solution to an increasingly large problem for businesses.www.finextra.com
