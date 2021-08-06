Ransomware attacks: Should ransom payments to hackers be banned in the UK under legislation?

As ransomware wreaks havoc across the globe and criminal entities continue to fill their coffers with ransom payments, legislators search for a way to stem the tide. The average ransom paid is $136,576, according to Coveware whose analysis also noted how 75% of ransomware attacks were against companies with less than 1000 employees. Perhaps the most telling statistic is that the average disruption suffered by a company hit by a ransomware attack is 23 days. The FBI estimates that 25% to 30% of ransomware attacks are never reported, according to Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI’s cyber division in testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in late July.