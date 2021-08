EA Sports introduced a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. The Marquee Matchups usually are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some of the most exciting soccer matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA normally selects four matchups that already took place. EA doesn’t specify what tournament these matches are from or when the games happened.