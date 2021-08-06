Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Jennifer “Jen” Rabourn

By Editor
Posted by 
The Wayne County News
The Wayne County News
 5 days ago

JENNIFER “JEN” RABOURN
May 3, 1941-Aug. 2, 2021
A Celebration of Life service for Jennifer “Jen” Rabourn, 80, of Wayensboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 from Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, with Rev. Paul Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 from Calvary Baptist Church.
Born in New Orleans, La., on Saturday, May 3, 1941, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was retired as a Public Accountant and was Owner and Operator of Clarke-Wayne Tax Services & Accounting.
She died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jesse “Jess” Rabourn of Waynesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Margaret Stanley of Fairhope, Ala., and Scott and Delaine Stanley of Clara; a daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Scott Tynes of Waynesboro; a stepson, Jesse Rabourn III of Tyler, Texas; a stepdaughter and her spouse, Christi and Ken Britton of Tyler, Texas; six grandchildren, Patton Stanley, Lauren Stanley, Jay Tynes, Morgan Turnipseed, Tyson Stanley and Ashton Stanley; three step-grandchildren, Josh Britton, Jared Britton and Jordan Britton; and a host of great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by her mother, Martha “Shonce” Patton.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.
Freeman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

The Wayne County News

The Wayne County News

Waynesboro, MS
98
Followers
55
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

A community newspaper offering local news, sports, advertising and live broadcasts through its website.

 https://www.thewaynecountynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayensboro#Morgan Turnipseed#Tyson Stanley#Freeman Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Methow, WAMethow Valley News

Jennifer Marie Perrow

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Jennifer Perrow lost her 1 ½-year battle with cancer and passed away to meet her Lord. Jenn was 48 years old. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which metastasized to her colon and then spread elsewhere. She died at home surrounded by her family. Jenn...
Mariposa, CAmariposagazette.com

Jennifer Fowler

Jennifer Marie Saint Fowler passed away on June 23, 2021. She was born on Dec. 25, 1981. Jennifer had graduated from high school at the age of 16 with a 4.0 and later received her associates degree. She was currently enrolled in college working to become a social worker and was recognized with a high honor award.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Judge Joe Brown Once Said Ellen DeGeneres Tried to Hit On His Wife

In the history of celebrity divorces, American lawyer and television personality Judge Joe Brown and his ex-wife Deborah Herron’s divorce stands out for its pettiness. Judge Joe Brown is a former American lawyer and television personality. He enjoyed a remarkable career and was the first African-American prosecutor in Memphis. After...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Jen Fawkes wins 2021 Porter Fund Prize

The annual Porter Fund Literary Prize, founded in 1984 by novelist Jack Butler and novelist and lawyer Phil McMath, goes to fiction writer Jen Fawkes. Fawkes’ debut short story collection, “Mannequin and Wife,” won two 2020 Foreword INDIE Awards (Gold in Short Stories) and is a finalist for a 2020 Shirley Jackson Award. Catch our conversation with Fawkes about the collection here. Fawkes’ second book, “Tales the Devil Told Me,” will be out in October, and is already the winner of the 2020 Press 53 Award for Short Fiction.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

JENNIFER BONN: Unsung Heroes

Unsung heroes are the people who go unnoticed but without whom you could not enjoy life as much. They are the people who do good deeds without expecting accolades. They don’t want applause or credit, and they only think it is normal to do great things. Here are a few of my ideas of those people whom I consider to be unsung heroes.
Rutherford County, TNwgnsradio.com

Flashback Frank - Revolutionary War Veteran Peter Jennings

This is Flashback Frank of the Rutherford County Historical Society. A study of the history of Rutherford County reveals several Revolutionary War soldiers coming to Rutherford County after the War to make Rutherford County their home. One Revolutionary War veteran in particular moved to Murfreesboro, started a business and became...
Religionthecapuchins.org

Franciscan Sisterhood | Hermandad Franciscana

Today’s feast reminds us of something we don’t always consider: There are significantly more women in the Franciscan Family than men. While there are relatively few members of the Second Order, i.e., cloistered nuns like the Poor Clare Sisters, there are many women who are members of the Third Order, either as members of the numerous religious congregations of women or as members of the Order of Franciscan Seculars.
Religionsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“K” is for King, Joseph Hillery (1869-1946)

“K” is for King, Joseph Hillery (1869-1946). Clergyman. A native of Anderson, at sixteen King experienced salvation at a Holiness camp meeting in Georgia. In 1885 he joined the Methodist Episcopal Church, South. The denomination denied him an exhorter’s license, so he joined the Methodist Episcopal Church and served a circuit in eastern Tennessee. King traveled to Anderson in 1898 and with others formed the First-Baptized Holiness Association. He was assigned to be a missionary in Canada. In 1900 he was called to the national headquarters in Iowa and when the denomination’s leader resigned in disgrace, King became overseer of the national church. In 1902 he moved the church’s headquarters from Iowa to Royston, Georgia. In 1917 Joseph Hillery King was elected general superintendent of the Pentecostal Holiness Church and in 1937 was named bishop.
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

Holy Spirit Episcopal Awards Grant To Wilmer Hall

Holy Spirit Thrift Shop has awarded a $20,000 grant to Wilmer Hall Children’s Home. The grant is funded by thrift shop sales. Wilmer Hall is a non-profit faith-based organization that serves children and young adults in need in Mobile, Alabama through several programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living and other tools needed to succeed. The Holy Spirit Thrift Shop is a ministry of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores. The shop is located at 6798A Hwy. 59 North in Gulf Shores. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More information is available by calling 251-968-2797. Pictured: Tiffany Ramey, James Underwood, Pratt Paterson, Pam Huerd.
Spillville, IAClayton County Register

Jennifer Ira

The family of Jennifer Ira will be celebrating her life Saturday, August 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the Inwood Ballroom in Spillville. All are invited to share a favorite story, toast, laugh or hug in honor of this remarkable woman one year after passing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy