JENNIFER “JEN” RABOURN

May 3, 1941-Aug. 2, 2021

A Celebration of Life service for Jennifer “Jen” Rabourn, 80, of Wayensboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 from Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, with Rev. Paul Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 from Calvary Baptist Church.

Born in New Orleans, La., on Saturday, May 3, 1941, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was retired as a Public Accountant and was Owner and Operator of Clarke-Wayne Tax Services & Accounting.

She died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jesse “Jess” Rabourn of Waynesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Margaret Stanley of Fairhope, Ala., and Scott and Delaine Stanley of Clara; a daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Scott Tynes of Waynesboro; a stepson, Jesse Rabourn III of Tyler, Texas; a stepdaughter and her spouse, Christi and Ken Britton of Tyler, Texas; six grandchildren, Patton Stanley, Lauren Stanley, Jay Tynes, Morgan Turnipseed, Tyson Stanley and Ashton Stanley; three step-grandchildren, Josh Britton, Jared Britton and Jordan Britton; and a host of great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by her mother, Martha “Shonce” Patton.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.