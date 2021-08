It's been a big year for Ford. Production of the new Bronco finally got underway, the F-150 Lightning was revealed, and the new Maverick arrived as an affordable compact truck. The new Mustang Mach-E is also enjoying strong sales. With so many new products in its lineup - and all of them with the potential to sell up a storm - a casual observer might reasonably assume that it's a rather good time to be a Ford employee, but a period of transition is always uncertain and may require restructuring. That's the case at Ford Motor Co. as the company is looking to cut 1,000 salaried positions in the US as it transitions further into the electrification era.