The Green Bay Packers already went through one contract dispute this offseason with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and could soon find themselves in another one ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is entering the final year of his four-year, $58 million contract that he signed back in 2018. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that the organization is open to negotiating an extension with Adams throughout the course of the 2021 season.