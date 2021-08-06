More than 90 loggerhead hatchlings emerge from nest on Naples Beach

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings left their nest and made their triumphant march to the sea on Friday morning.

A Collier County Parks and Recreation staffer ensured that all 93 turtle hatchlings made it out of the nest and into the ocean.

A video posted to Collier County’s Facebook page shows the last turtle making its way to the water.

If you’re on the beach at night, do your part in keeping Southwest Florida shores sea turtle-friendly. Be sure to turn off lights, don’t use flashlights or phone lights, pick up trash, knock over sandcastles and fill in holes.

Sea turtle nests are often located close to areas with high foot traffic. If you see a nest, do not disturb the protective screens in the sand. The screens protect the eggs from predators and allow hatchlings to emerge without assistance.

Notice anything odd? Report any issues with nests, nesting turtles, or hatchlings, by calling the Sea Turtle Hotline at 978-728-3663 (978-SAVE-ONE).