'Last Night in Soho' Production Designer Marcus Rowland to be Honored in Venice - Global Bulletin

Production designer Keith Cunningham, who has contended five times at the Art Directors Guild Awards for his film work, just earned his first Emmy nomination for the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown.” He is quick to credit this success to a close collaboration with two fellow Emmy nominees: cinematographer Ben Richardson and costume designer Meghan Kasperlik. “It was all about coming up with the design parameters for these characters, to make each one diverse but make them fit into this world that we were creating. We knew we wanted a real density in the overall world and in each dwelling. We came up with a color palette because we were looking for a structure for these unstructured lives.”