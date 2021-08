Motorcycle and car theft are on the rise in America. It’s one of the lamest things around, but it’s happening. In fact, car thefts increased 9.2 percent last year alone. It makes sense, though. Many millions of people lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic stressors almost always shake out with higher crime statistics as people are worried and desperate. That being said, according to Consumer Reports, there are some steps we can all take to secure our rides better and help prevent car theft numbers from growing. Older cars like a 90s Ford or something might be easier due to manual locks, but even modern cars with key fobs are getting swiped.