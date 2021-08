The world is a weird place, and for proof of that, one need only look to BMW's latest recall that includes a Toyota. That's right, the Supra is getting recalled again -- or rather 13,014 of them are -- for an issue that could result in the loss of power brake assistance. Of course, it's not just the Supra that is affected by this recall; plenty of non-Toyota BMWs are getting hit with it as well, according to a recent filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.