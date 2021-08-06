Cancel
Burlington, MA

Masks back for Burlington schools

By STAFF REPORT
homenewshere.com
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON – There will be no exceptions when it comes to wearing a mask in the Burlington schools (at least to start) this year. School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti formally released a letter to families this past Tuesday, confirming all students and staff members in Burlington Public Schools will be required to wear masks this year, regardless of whether someone has been inoculated or not. The timing of this news is no surprise, as COVID cases are unfortunately back on the upswing.

