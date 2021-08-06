How Celebrity Dermatologist Rosemarie Ingleton Spends a Long Weekend in Ocho Rios, Jamaica
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dermatologist Rosemarie Ingleton, MD, lives in Brooklyn, but grew up in St. Andrew, Jamaica, and tries to make an annual trip “back home.” This time, the derm to the stars (Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima, Chrissy Teigen) stayed at the historic Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, on the North coast. It’s an elegant but deeply relaxed 48-room hotel run by members of the Morrow family since it was established in 1958. Over the years, it has hosted luminaries such as Katharine Hepburn and Noel Coward. Marylin Monroe and Arthur Miller honeymooned here, while Winston Churchill favored Suite 21, where he liked to paint on the terrace. Ingleton, who plays reggae in the waiting room of her Manhattan dermatology office, immediately immerses herself in island life, tipping back rum cocktails and lounging on the beach (“with sun protection, of course”). Here she shares her favorite spots—and highly specific recommendations on what to eat.www.vogue.com
