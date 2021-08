Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a celebrity couple who know how to have fun on social media. The duo are often trolling each other with hilarious posts ranging from funny Valentine's Day shenanigans to jokes about their birthdays. However, Reynolds and Lively are also not afraid to get serious on social media apps. In fact, Lively recently called out the Daily Mail AU for sharing photos "deceitful" photos that feature her children. "Blake Lively is a hands-on mum as she expertly wrangles ALL THREE daughters while out in NYC 💕👶," the outlet captioned the post, which featured one photo of Lively pushing two of her daughters in a stroller and carrying the other with a second image of the star smiling and waving at the camera. You can read Lively's comment from the post below: