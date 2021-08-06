Best back-to-school MacBook deals and sales for 2021

Back-to-school laptop deals are upon us and boy, are there plenty of great offers on MacBooks happening right now right now. If you’re keen to embrace the macOS lifestyle at school or college, this is the perfect time to check out all the amazing back-to-school MacBook sales with retailers eager to save you money wherever possible. As is customary at this time of year, the back-to-school MacBook deals are pretty great with offers on the latest MacBook Air as well as the MacBook Pro 13-inch and 16-inch versions. With some speedy hardware to choose from, we thought we’d help you figure out the right MacBook for you with some key buying advice while also listing all the best back-to-school MacBook sales currently out there. There’s something here for everyone.