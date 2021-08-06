Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Lamb joins crowded race for open Pennsylvania Senate seat

By MARC LEVY, MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Republic
 5 days ago

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb said Friday he is running for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, joining a crowded Democratic field in one of the nation’s most competitive races. Lamb is seeking the nomination to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor, rose to political prominence three years ago when he beat a Donald Trump-backed Republican in a special election that foreshadowed the 2018 Democratic takeover of the House.

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Carla Sands
Person
Sharif Street
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Sean Parnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Senate Seat#Democratic#Gop#Marine#House#Pennsylvanians#Democrats#Pennsylvania Hospital#Wharton School#Black Republican#Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy