New PokéToon invites you into a cozy Slugma house
A new PokéToon has been released, giving us all another peak into the World of Pokémon. This time the short animation was a cute little story about a little girl spending time at her grandparents’ cottage, and her quest to befriend their central heating system. In this case, that would be a Slugma, crawling about various ducts and grates to serve as a fireplace, oven, and water heater. That idea is already fantastic, being a more unique integration of the bond between humans and Pokémon, and even if we can’t feel that heat the childlike wonder of it all will warm your heart well enough.nintendowire.com
