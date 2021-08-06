New PokéToon invites you into a cozy Slugma house

I know I know…it’s only August, but I am ready to start thinking about Fall! Some may say it’s too early, but this is the perfect time to start planning your fall decor and maybe even start purchasing a few things! What better way to start thinking about Fall decor than a cozy pumpkin round-up! There are so many cozy pumpkins on the market currently; different textures, sizes, and colors. Even cozy pumpkins that double as pillows! I like to collect all of my fall decor supplies ahead of time so for the day that I’m ready to decorate, I have everything ready and just need to style. If you’re interested in further Fall Inspirations, click here [HERE] to see past fall blog posts.