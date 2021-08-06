Cancel
New PokéToon invites you into a cozy Slugma house

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new PokéToon has been released, giving us all another peak into the World of Pokémon. This time the short animation was a cute little story about a little girl spending time at her grandparents’ cottage, and her quest to befriend their central heating system. In this case, that would be a Slugma, crawling about various ducts and grates to serve as a fireplace, oven, and water heater. That idea is already fantastic, being a more unique integration of the bond between humans and Pokémon, and even if we can’t feel that heat the childlike wonder of it all will warm your heart well enough.

nintendowire.com

Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Second Sonic Colors: Ultimate spotlight focuses on Wisps and Color Powers

We’re about a month away from the return of one of Sonic’s most beloved modern adventures. Sonic Colors: Ultimate introduced us all to the Wisps, squidish aliens at the mercy of Dr. Eggman and his interstellar amusement park aspirations. Thankfully, Sonic’s able to befriend them and make better use of their Hyper-go-on energy!
Lifestylenintendowire.com

‘Piplup’s Daily Life’ collection brings more cuteness to the Japan Pokémon Center this month

It looks like this month is all about Piplup when it comes to merch! Earlier today, our eyes and hearts were treated to an absolutely massive Piplup plush that the Pokémon Company will be releasing next year, and now there’s a whole new Piplup series that’ll be arriving in mere weeks. Titled ‘Piplup’s Daily Life’ collection, the newest line is offering fans a variety of merchandise featuring Sinnoh’s (arguably) cutest Pokémon. From keychains and pouches to bowls and bath mats, there’s a little something for every corner of your life!

