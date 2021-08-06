Karlie Kloss Steps Out in Bright Matching Purple Set and Flat Saint Laurent Sandals

Karlie Kloss stepped out the day after her birthday in a bright matching set.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was briefly seen in New York City on Wednesday before getting into a waiting SUV. She paired a loose lavender long-sleeve button-down with matching lavender shorts. She tied her hair back into a ponytail and added gold hoop earrings, a black watch and a black leather crossbody bag with gold hardware to her look. She carried a face mask in her hand.

Kloss added another black touch to her ensemble with flat black Saint Laurent sandals. The open-toed Tribute Leather Slides feature interwoven straps as well as an artisanal aesthetic. The shoes tied together the black watchband and the black leather purse that the model added to the outfit. The shoes retail at $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue .

The Estée Lauder global spokesmodel celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday and posted to her Instagram page the following day with a set of photos and a video. Her sentimental caption read “This past year has been the most profoundly awe inspiring — and, at times, humbling and sleep deprived — year of my life. I couldn’t have imagined the growth that was in store for me in this turn around the sun, and I’ve never felt more genuine gratitude for the abundance of love in my life. Thankful for you Looking forward to all that is ahead in 29 ”

