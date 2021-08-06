Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jonathan Daviss Reveals His Personal Connection To Pope's Outer Banks Season 2 Story

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuter Banks might be full of romance, adventure, and tomfoolery, but the second installment of the Netflix hit steered the conversation in a meaningful direction. Specifically, Season 2 — which released on July 30 — explored modern-day ramifications of slavery and racism in-depth through one of its main characters, Pope (Jonathan Daviss). And it turns out, Pope's Outer Banks Season 2 story was more personal for Daviss than anyone could have imagined.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Jonathan Daviss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outer Banks#Royal Merchant#The Cross Of Santo#Elite Daily#Blm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Outer Banks” will have season 3 on Netflix?

While in season two, with a fortune on the line and their future on the line, the Pogues dive headlong into danger to solve a new mystery … and face known and unknown rivals. So will there be a third season of “Outer Banks”?. Until now, Netflix has not revealed...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Who plays Wheezie in Outer Banks season 2?

Now that Outer Banks season 2 has premiered and sailed directly to the peak of Netflix’s Top 10, it’s time to unpack everything that happened and then some. Naturally, fans have tons of questions about what will happen next for the Pogues and, of course, Wheezie. Following dozens of misadventures...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Outer Banks Season 3: Everything We Know

Created by Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate, ‘Outer Banks’ is a teen mystery drama series that tells the story of a group of friends living in the eponymous barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina, USA. Their leader, John B, discovers that his father found the location of the legendary sunken ship Royal Merchant before his mysterious disappearance. He and his friends set out to find the Royal Merchant and the gold it was said to be carrying at the time of its sinking.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Wildest moments in OBX Outer Banks season 2

The show of {the summertime} has, in spite of the whole thing, arrived. Outer Banks season 2 premiered on Netflix on July 30 and retaken us to the field of the Pogues. Because it’s the show of {the summertime}, each and every on Netflix and each different group, we’re no doubt going to be talking for months about each and every single twist and turn — and we’re no longer merely referring to all of those ships. We’re keeping an eye on it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Outer Banks filmed alternate endings for both Season 1 and Season 2

"The first season we shot different endings, because we weren't 100 percent sure, and we had some alts on this season too that we ended up not using," says co-creator Josh Pate. "Sometimes you just don't know until you put it together and that's definitely part of our process, trial and error. We write more than we talk and then we trade pages back and forth and we'd say, 'That was good,' 'That's a bad idea.' So we would try different endings and we even shot alternate endings in both seasons and we picked the ones we felt were the best." ALSO: Outer Banks' greatest asset are the Pogues in Season 2.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

John B and Sarah's 'Outer Banks' Return Happens Early in Season 2

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 and 2 of Outer Banks. John B and Sarah's escapades are the driving force behind Outer Banks. In Season 2 of the Netflix hit, they spend most of the first few episodes getting into trouble and trying to buy their way out of it in the Bahamas. You know, same shenanigans, different beach. But which episode do Sarah and John B come back in Outer Banks?
TV SeriesRefinery29

The Pogues, Kooks, & Newcomers Of Outer Banks Season 2

The Pogues, the Kooks, and a couple new faces are back to grace our screens, hunt for gold and, in true Netflix teen drama style, gratuitously make out a lot. The wait for Outer Banks season 2 hasn't been easy: We left the Pogues in a very precarious position, with John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) on the run — and their friends terrified that they died in a major storm.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Outer Banks’ Showrunners Break Down Season 2’s New Pope-Focused Mystery

When you have a show as action-packed as Outer Banks, your only option is to go bigger. That’s exactly what Season 2 of this Netflix original does. Outer Banks‘ second installment introduces more treasure hunts, more giant action scenes, more romance, and more reasons to root for these crazy Pogues. It’s all thanks to series’ showrunners and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, a creative team that knows exactly how to heighten their wild world. Ahead of Season 2’s premiere Decider spoke to the team about how they switched up this season to encourage the maximum amount of drama possible.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What's on Netflix This Week: Outer Banks Season 2, Paris Hilton's Cooking Show

This week is the perfect example of Netflix putting out tons of things that you should watch, but not anything that's a must-watch. For the teens there's Season 2 of the perfectly mediocre Outer Banks, which is more popular than it should be. For true-crime buffs there's a docuseries on the cocaine dealers of 1980s Miami, but it's a story we've heard plenty of times before. For reality show fans there's the dim spectacle of Paris Hilton's Cooking With Paris. If you're like me, you'll add them to your queue and then they'll rot there.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Outer Banks EPs: How That Gigantic Finale Twist Will 'Excavate' the Show's Mythology in a Potential Season 3

Warning: This post contains a major spoiler from Outer Banks‘ Season 2 finale. Just when it seemed like Outer Banks‘ third season was going to end on a visual of the Pogues living their best — if stranded — lives on a deserted Caribbean beach, the Netflix series’ action moved to Barbados to reveal something many fans had predicted since the show’s start: John B’s dad, Big John, is alive.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Outer Banks: Season Two Viewer Votes

Who will end up with the treasure in the second season of the Outer Banks TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Outer Banks is cancelled or renewed for season three. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Outer Banks here.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Outer Banks Season 3 Release date Updates

Outer Banks is Netflix’s quarantine-era smash, no doubt. The series brings together an appealing young ensemble in a sun-dappled locale for a neo-Scooby squad thriller that sounds fresh on multiple levels. The action-adventure paranormal romance is among Netflix’s most successful Netflix originals, and the second season’s upcoming release has prompted many fans to start looking for information on the Outer Banks season 3 release date.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Consider This Your Personal Shopping Guide For Kiara's Outfits on Outer Banks Season 2

Is your wallet handy? 'Cause season two of Outer Banks just hit Netflix, and Kiara (Madison Bailey) serves up major outfit inspiration in every. single. episode. While embarking on a whole lot of action-packed, gold-seeking, police-evading adventures with the Pogues, Kiara wears a slew of cool graphic tees, cutoff denim shorts, crop tops, and even cozy jackets, the latter of which weren't part of her wardrobe for the show's first installment. "In season two, we see Kiara transition into school layers, which allowed for a lot of fun with rugged jeans, funky boots, and cool cardis and jackets," Outer Banks costume designer Emmie Holmes told POPSUGAR. "Being able to layer her up means that you get to see the full spectrum of her envy-worthy style."
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Outer Banks Season 2 Is a Shipwreck

Ah yes, life in the OBX—that being the Outer Banks of coastal North Carolina—where teens have no parents, swimsuits are acceptable casual wear, school is optional, and you and your friends are international fugitives wanted for murdering a cop while in pursuit of half a billion in gold bars. And, oh yeah, also the Shroud of Turin?

Comments / 0

Community Policy