Jonathan Daviss Reveals His Personal Connection To Pope's Outer Banks Season 2 Story

"The first season we shot different endings, because we weren't 100 percent sure, and we had some alts on this season too that we ended up not using," says co-creator Josh Pate. "Sometimes you just don't know until you put it together and that's definitely part of our process, trial and error. We write more than we talk and then we trade pages back and forth and we'd say, 'That was good,' 'That's a bad idea.' So we would try different endings and we even shot alternate endings in both seasons and we picked the ones we felt were the best." ALSO: Outer Banks' greatest asset are the Pogues in Season 2.