Jonathan Daviss Reveals His Personal Connection To Pope's Outer Banks Season 2 Story
Outer Banks might be full of romance, adventure, and tomfoolery, but the second installment of the Netflix hit steered the conversation in a meaningful direction. Specifically, Season 2 — which released on July 30 — explored modern-day ramifications of slavery and racism in-depth through one of its main characters, Pope (Jonathan Daviss). And it turns out, Pope's Outer Banks Season 2 story was more personal for Daviss than anyone could have imagined.
