How to handle a pandemic-related gap on your resume

Data is rich. The more you can successfully accumulate, the greater the potential wealth to be generated from it. This can be put to so many good uses from deep analyzing of your business strategies, pinpointing which are working and which are not, making it easier to change or continue on with certain plans. Years of data, once combed through, can bring to light useful trends in the business. You can begin to plan in a forward-thinking manner, putting you ahead of the competition. Data can also be shared with other corporations for a more collaborative approach, or sold exclusively. It is imperative to take the necessary steps to safeguard all company data, as compromised or lost data is money down the drain.