How to Earn More Money by Selling on Amazon FBA and Shopify

If you are someone with lots of free time and wonder what to do with it, earning extra money sounds good right? Although not everyone has free time every week, many people have spare time now and again where they have nothing to do to fulfil it. Sometimes you might go out and spend money because you have nothing to do. You might go out for food, buy ingredients to bake cookies or shop. Although that’s great for self-care, it often isn’t purposeful. Therefore, to create more purpose in your life you could use your free time effectively by earning more money without having to spend money.