The Lone Cone Legacy Trust (LCLT), an endowment created to preserve and support the Wright’s Mesa area, is now accepting applications for its 2021 Community Grants cycle, where funds will be awarded to local nonprofits and community organizations. Those interested in applying should visit loneconelegacy.org to find the criteria and application. Candidates can apply for up to $2,500. Those engaged in youth programs and youth organizations are especially encouraged to apply, as $5,000 of the total grant pool is specified for these initiatives. The application deadline is Sept. 3.