Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

By Shikha Dalmia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants everyone to believe he is a champion of personal freedom and public health. To advance the first he has banned mask requirements by local governments and proof of vaccination mandates by local governments and many private businesses. To advance the second he has ordered state troopers to stop private vehicles suspected of transporting duly admitted migrants "who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities." He issued executive orders to accomplish both ends.

theweek.com

Comments / 8

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Executive Orders#Cdc#Covid#Cdc#Texans#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Texas Democrats win lawsuit against Gov. Abbott

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Twenty-two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state's top Republican leaders in federal court in...
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Lincoln Project attacks Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott for ‘jeopardizing’ students

The Lincoln Project is attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his prohibition on mask mandates in schools with its latest ad. The prominent “Never Trump” organization led by Republican operatives set its sights on DeSantis and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the ad. The ads shows masked children in school before cutting to a video of a child receiving chest physiotherapy, a medical technique to help clear the lungs.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

'Too little, too late': Texas Dems respond to Abbott's new COVID plan

Many Texas leaders aren't pleased with Gov. Greg Abbott's "late" COVID-19 response amid a surge in Texas. On Monday, August 9, Abbott announced he would call on the Texas Department of State Health Services to coordinate staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas healthcare facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden calls Arkansas' Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson to 'commend' his effort to increase vaccines after admitting the ban on mask mandates was an 'error'

President Joe Biden called Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas to thank him for work increasing the vaccine rate in his state, the White House announced Tuesday, after officials have been criticizing other Republican governors for flouting public health recommendations. Biden spoke with Hutchinson on Monday and 'commended' him for 'his...
POTUSWashington Post

The rebellion against pro-Trump, anti-mask GOP governors is gaining steam

Let’s state this up front: GOP governors are not required by some higher Trumpian law to use official powers to actively thwart efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Some are choosing not to do that: In South Dakota, the governor left decisions about mask mandates to local officials, and in Arkansas the governor admitted that an earlier ban on them was an “error.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Center Square

Texas Supreme Court: Absent lawmakers may be arrested, Democrats have until Wednesday to respond

(The Center Square) – The Texas Supreme Court handed Gov. Greg Abbott two victories in recent court cases involving House Democrats. In the first ruling, the highest court granted Abbott a stay in response to a request he filed with the court after a state district judge on Sunday prohibited him and House Speaker Dade Phelan from arresting truant House Democrats who fled the state during a special session in July.
Public Healtharcamax.com

DeSantis is Standing Up to the Weenies

They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism, is the word “weenie.”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Governor More Concerned With Stopping Mask Mandates Than Stopping the Virus

Officials in one Texas city are literally sounding the alarm over rising Covid-19 cases in the state, as the seven-day average number of confirmed cases has steadily risen since late July and surpassed 10,000 over the weekend, according to the Department of State Health Services. But Republican Governor Greg Abbott continues to thwart local governments that want to make masks mandatory, caring more about stopping mask mandates than the virus.

Comments / 8

Community Policy