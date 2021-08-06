Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions Sign NT Miles Brown

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of free-agent nose tackle Miles Brown on Friday.

On Wednesday, John Penisini left practice early.

Brown's addition could aid the depth along the defensive line, as training camp progresses.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman appeared in three games before being waived in October of 2019. He was then re-signed to the practice squad.

In September of 2020, Brown was waived by the Cardinals, and landed on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad in November of last season.

Alim McNeill may be “the darling” of the 2021 NFL Draft

Were the Detroit Lions Fair to Calvin Johnson?

The Detroit Lions have made an offer to repair their relationship with Calvin Johnson.

Penei Sewell Had His Hands Full with Julian Okwara

Julian Okwara is making a name for himself in his second season in the NFL.

Inside Allen Park: Okudah and St. Brown Continue Epic Battles

Here are the general observations of Friday's training camp practice at the Detroit Lions' Allen Park practice facility.

Appearing on 97.1 FM The Ticket Friday morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell reiterated that he is starting to believe the rookie defensive lineman could be the darling of the draft.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIDkC_0bJoZ84900

Comments / 0

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
658
Followers
667
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Miles Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Detroit Lions Sign Nt#The Arizona Cardinals#The Detroit Lions Fair#The Detroit Lions#Twitter#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Swimsuit model girlfriend of Lions' Goff makes Sports Illustrated debut

Calling it a "dream come true," Christen Harper, the swimsuit model girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, is featured in the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which hit newsstands Monday. Harper, 28, appears in several pages, frolicking in the beach and sand, wearing a variety of boldly colored bikinis...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Top 3 potential name changes for the Detroit Lions

With the Washington NFL franchise officially dropping the Redskins nickname, and other professional franchises reportedly considering making changes of their own (Cleveland Indians already did), there have been some people who have asked, what would be a good new nickname for the Detroit Lions?. First of all, let’s be clear...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions RB makes decision on future

According to a report from Field Yates, former Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick has decided to retire from the NFL. Riddick, who is 30, was originally selected by the Lions in the 6th round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his seven seasons in the league, Riddick rushed for...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Lions' Offense Beginning to Raise Red Flags

The Detroit Lions' offense understandably will take some time to gel. There are simply too many moving parts all trying to fit together in a relatively short period of time. It is yet to be determined what the final verdict will be regarding the 2021 offense. But, through the first...
NFLvanquishthefoe.com

BYU Alums in the NFL: Preseason Primer

Football season is quickly approaching. This could be one of the most highly anticipated NFL seasons in recent memory for BYU fans. For starters, two teams have the possibility of deploying former BYU signal callers as their starting quarterbacks this fall. A host of other former Cougars are battling to make a 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Matt Prater Leaving May Haunt Detroit Lions' Offense

The Detroit Lions' kicking game may be a cause for concern as the season approaches. Former Lions kicker Matt Prater, who was in Detroit for seven seasons, signed a two-year contract to play with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Prater, 36, was coming off a season in which he missed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy