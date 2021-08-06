Cancel
Macomb County, MI

Suspect Lived With Dead Girlfriend For Months In Clinton Township

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 37-year-old suburban Detroit man who lived with his girlfriend’s mutilated corpse for more than seven months has been charged in her slaying, prosecutors said Thursday, Aug. 5.

Matthew Lewinski is jailed on first-degree murder, disinterment, and mutilation of a body, and concealing the death of an individual charges, the Macomb County prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens identified the victim as Jerri Winters and said Lewinski was arraigned Friday in Clinton Township District Court.

The woman’s body was discovered in the basement of the home in Clinton Township last week. Prosecutors said she was killed at the house in December and that her body had been moved to the basement. They did not explain how she was killed, or how they know when she died and that her body had been moved.

The prosecutor’s office also said large portions of flesh appeared to have been removed from her back but did not elaborate.

The Associated Press left a message on Aug. 5 seeking comment from an attorney representing Lewinski.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

