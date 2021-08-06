Cancel
Google Nest Cam (battery) smart home security camera comes with wire-free installation

By Genevieve Healey
With the Nest Cam (battery) smart home security camera, you can literally tune in to your home from anywhere. This snap-on security camera makes home security easily accessible, thanks to the wire-free installation. Additionally, the camera can detect the difference between people, vehicles, and animals so telling the difference between them will be a breeze. Along with zoom in and 2-way talk, you can make interaction as easy as can be with this camera installed at home (both indoors or outdoors). You can also set up Activity Zones around specific areas of your home to get notified whenever something unusual happens around that area. If your Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power outage, Nest Cam will automatically store up to one hour of recorded events in its local memory. You can also go back in time for up to three hours to check on things if required.

