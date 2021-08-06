Cancel
Celebrities

Joseph Gordon-Levitt says his late brother Dan inspired a dramatic moment in 'Mr. Corman'

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt with his brother Dan (left) at the 2002 premiere of "Treasure Planet."

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty

  • Gordon-Levitt's brother died in 2010.
  • The actor told Insider his influence is in "everything I do."
  • That includes a dream sequence in his new show "Mr. Corman" in which his character dies.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt had a very close relationship with his older brother Dan. So his sudden death last October was a major blow to the actor.

Along with him being a famed fire-spinning artist known as "Burning Dan," thanks to his involvement at the annual Burning Man festival, Dan was also a co-founder with his brother in the popular multimedia site HitRECord.org.

Nearly a year after his brother's death, the actor got choked up talking about him when asked if Dan influenced his new Apple TV+ show, "Mr. Corman," out Friday.

"He's in kind of everything I do," Gordon-Levitt, who's the star, creator and director, told Insider .

The show follows Josh (Gordon-Levitt), a fifth-grade teacher, who is struggling through life as he begins to regret not continuing his aspirations to be a musician.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in "Mr. Corman."

Apple TV+

The actor pointed out that in one episode there's a collage of scenarios of how the life of the show's main character, Josh, could have turned out.

"In one of those, Josh has died and that certainly reminded me less of my brother and more of my family's experience going through that," he said.

"My brother talked about gratitude all the time and Josh is someone that I think has that lesson to learn," Gordon-Levitt continued. "He knows he has a lot to be grateful for, but he's not always able to tune into that and that lesson was something I think my brother was very focused on. That's something I admired about him."

Back in 2010, Gordon-Levitt tweeted the death of his brother by calling him "my super hero brother."

"Mr. Corman," also starring Jamie Chung, is now airing on Apple TV+.

