Face Cleansers That Help Skin Transition Through The Seasons

By Bianca Salonga
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Just like our wardrobes, skincare products also change with the seasons. Typically, warm months call for lighter consistencies. This holds true not only for creams and serums but cleansers as well. Inversely, denser and richer skincare products work best during fall and winter. Harsh effects of cold temperatures often cause rapid drying of skin, and ultimately irritation and signs of aging. For this reason, gentle cleansers that purify while respecting skin’s pH levels are high recommended.

